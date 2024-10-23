GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Institute in Ameerpet booked for duping students with fake degrees

Published - October 23, 2024 08:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Panjagutta police booked the management of an institute in Ameerpet for allegedly duping around 400 students by issuing invalid degree certificates in paramedical courses. The police said the management of ‘Amrita Institute of Management and Medical Sciences’ (AIMMS) in Ameerpet was booked following a complaint by students on Monday. The management allegedly admitted candidates in bachelor’s degree courses promising them certificates issued by a university in Uttar Pradesh.

