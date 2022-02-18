Instead of changing lives, NaMo selling off LIC: KTR

‘People badly deceived by Modi’

‘People badly deceived by Modi’

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao has observed that “people of the country were badly deceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as instead of changing (transforming) the lives of people for the better, his government was selling off the only public sector life insurance company, LIC of India.

Speaking at a party meeting at Sircilla, organised for oath taking of district unit president of the party T. Agamaiah, on Friday, Mr. Rama Rao said that it was on the same day eight years ago that the Telangana State formation bill (AP Reorganisation) was passed in Parliament. After eight years, Mr. Modi was spewing venom at Telangana by questioning the State formation itself.

“Instead of helping the new State with schemes and projects, the Narendra Modi Government was denying even the legitimate funding. NaMo (Narendra Modi) has become namminchi mosamchesevaadu (one who deceives after taking into confidence),” Mr. Rama Rao said. “His slogans will be wonderful and very attractive but when it comes to implementation, there will be nothing.” He cautioned the BJP that it would face political burial in Telangana if it continued to question the formation of the State.

‘Closed doors’

The TRS working president wondered how Mr. Modi forgot that doors of a House (in Parliament) would be closed whenever a bill would come up for voting as he had recently said in Parliament that the division of Andhra Pradesh was not proper and it was done within closed doors. He asked the people of Telangana whether they would still support BJP after Mr. Modi’s recent remarks.

KTR said, notwithstanding any assistance from the Centre, Telangana had become a role model for the country by implementing several innovative schemes and not only some States but even the Centre was copying several of its schemes such as Mission Bhagiratha (Har Ghar Jal) and Rythu Bandhu (PM-KISAN). In spite of NITI Aayog and Finance Commission recommendations, the Centre had even trickled funds for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, taken up for restoration of minor irrigation tanks.

The Minister also participated in several developmental programmes in Sircilla constituency.