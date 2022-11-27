Inspiring children to excel in academics and sports

November 27, 2022 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud lauded the efforts of Brahmakumaris in organising a conclave titled ‘Winning the Game of Mind’ at the Global Peace Auditorium in Gachibowli here on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mr.Goud hoped that young schoolchildren, who attended the event in large numbers, would be inspired, dream big and achieve their goals in sports as well as academics.

“We have always been great admirers of the Brahmakumaris’ efforts in spreading peace and love across the world with their dedication,” the Minister said.

Former BCCI senior selection committee chairman and ex-India wicket-keeper M.S.K. Prasad, surprised former India women’s cricket captain Purnima Rau by calling her to the dais and shared with the audience how she exhibited a fighting spirit in the face of a personal tragedy — losing her husband when she was about to attend a national camp for Indian team. “Purnima played the game when the sport was a virtual taboo for the girls. And, she warded off many challenges from society to continue to serve Indian cricket with a sense of pride,” MSK said.

He also recalled how star cricketer Virat Kohli re-set his goals from time to time — first from being the best Indian cricketer to the world’s best and to be the numero uno in the world of sports in terms of spending maximum number of hours on a sports arena and not just being the No.1 cricketer. “I remember Virat telling me how he saw one difference with the other Indian greats like Sachin [Tendulkar], [V.V.S.] Laxman and [Sourav] Ganguly when he compared himself with them. Fitness, he felt, was the decisive factor and he really worked hard to make it to the top. He shunned all junk food to be the fittest cricketer backed by a disciplined fitness regimen,” Mr.Prasad said.

SAI athletics coach N. Ramesh stressed the importance of fitness training which he felt depended on different factors.

Well-known archery coach P. Ravi Shankar spoke about the importance of staying focussed without overtly being bothered about only winning medals.

InternationalLife coach E.V. Gireesh, sports psychologist C. Veerender and nutrionist Aradhana Sharma also spoke on different subjects that lead to success in sports.

Vice-chairperson of the Sports Wing of Brahmakumaris, B.K. Kuldeep bhen felicitated the chief guest and other dignitaries on the occasion.