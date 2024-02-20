Inspired by astronaut Kalpana Chawla, Skyroot offers Kalpana scholarship for women space engineers

February 20, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Skyroot Aerospace, the leading space technology company based in Hyderabad, announced the launch of the Kalpana Fellowship, first-of-its-kind fellowship program inspired by the legacy of astronaut Kalpana Chawla and dedicated exclusively to women in the space sector on Tuesday.

The fellowship is designed to inspire, encourage, and empower the next generation of female engineers in the space industry by providing a framework that facilitates working hands-on with cutting edge space technology projects and advance the profession through career opportunities at Skyroot.

“We need more women in STEM and in the space sector, and women can bring in more innovation, creativity and impact. Therefore, we conceived the Kalpana Fellowship to provide exciting opportunities for women engineers to work on cutting-edge space projects, receive mentorship from top experts, and gain access to world-class infrastructure at Skyroot,” said CEO and co-founder Pawan Chandana, in an official release.

The program provides a monthly allowance for a year to successful candidates, with eligibility open to final year students and recent graduates in relevant engineering disciplines to apply.

“The 2024 fellowship registration window is presently open and we have launched a dedicated website through which potential candidates can register for the fellowship. Our teams are reaching out to various educational institutions across India,” said COO and co-founder Bharath Daka.

Exceptional candidates who complete the one-year fellowship will have the opportunity to transition into full-time roles at Skyroot Aerospace which has a vibrant team of 300 space professionals dedicated to developing cutting-edge space launch vehicles. The firm has the distinction of launching India’s first privately developed rocket into space.

Candidate selection is based on their performance in the three-stage process, designed to identify and assess the mental and academic competencies essential for a Kalpana Fellow to achieve the fellowship’s envisioned goals. For further information and application details, please visit www.skyroot.in or www.kalpanafellowship.com.

