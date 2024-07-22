INSPIRE-MANAK programme commences at NITW

A two-day INSPIRE-MANAK (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research - Million Minds Augmenting National Aspiration and Knowledge) student mentorship programme has commenced on Monday at the Centre for Innovation and Incubation, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal.

Twenty-six students from classes 6 to 10, along with their teachers and parents from government schools in the State, participated in the event.

NIT-W director Bidyadhar Subudhi emphasised the importance of cultivating a problem-solving mindset. It featured expert talks and mentoring sessions by the faculty members at NIT-W. Subject experts shared their knowledge, motivating students to strive for excellence in their prototype development and encouraging them to participate in the upcoming National Level Exhibition and Project Competition Compendium.

Students presented their prototypes and received feedback from mentors. The second day will include additional expert talks and a visit to SIEMENS Centre of Excellence.