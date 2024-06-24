INSPIRE Awards: Karimnagar student selected for National Level Exhibition & Project Competition

Shubhashree Sahu, a Class X student of Paramita Heritage School, Karimnagar, has been selected to participate in the upcoming INSPIRE Awards MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) National Level Exhibition & Project Competition (NLEPC) to be held in New Delhi shortly.

The NLEPC is being conducted by the Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with the National Innovation Foundation — India (NIF) to foster a culture of creativity and innovative thinking among schoolchildren.

Shubhashree is the only student from Karimnagar district selected to participate in the prestigious National Science Exhibition.

She has presented her innovative project titled “Multifunctional eco-friendly agro machine’ at the district level INSPIRE Award MANAK science exhibition.

Subsequently, she was selected to the State-level exhibition which saw the participation of a total of 260 students from all over Telangana. As many as 26 projects from the entire State, including that of Subhashree, have been selected for the NLEPC, according to a press release.

District Education Officer CHVS Janardhan Rao, Chairman of Paramita Group of Schools E. Prasad Rao and others congratulated Shubhashree for her distinguished achievement.

