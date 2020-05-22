Telangana

Inspector tests positive

An inspector of the Rachakonda Police Commissonerate tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday.

Though he was down with fever, and had body pains and cough, the 35-year-old inspector had attended duty till Wednesday. When the temperature spiked, he was taken to a government isolation centre where his swabs were collected. After the test result came positive, he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, and the family members were home-quarantined.

Following this, samples of 35 police personnel, including the Station House Officer of the police station where he was working, were sent for tests.

