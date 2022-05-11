Inspector suspended for ‘gross misconduct’ in Hyderabad

The officer reportedly debited ₹5.5 lakh from the account of an accused who was in judicial custody

The officer reportedly debited ₹5.5 lakh from the account of an accused who was in judicial custody

Rachakonda police commissionerate on Wednesday informed that its chief Mahesh M Bhagwat has placed L.B. Nagar central crime station inspector S. Devender on suspension for “gross misconduct” on Tuesday.

The information was neither with any reference to the officer’s gross misconduct, nor explained the modus operandi of his offence.

Police sources, however, explained that Mr. Bhagwat oversaw an internal inquiry against Mr. Devender over allegations that he had withdrawn amounts to the tune of Rs. 5.5 lakh from the bank account of an accused who was in judicial custody.

It was learnt that Mr. Devender, one of the dozen officers who were appreciated by Mr. Bhagwat for nabbing inter-State tyre thieves in February, had not deposited the payment cards and credentials of the accused person while seizing the property. The card was still in his personal possession and reportedly, debits worth ₹5.5 lakh were conducted through ATMs from various locations. Role of a female friend of the officer is also being suspected in the whole episode.

The accused – tyre businessman Kamal Kabra of Begum Bazar had approached the police chief after his release on bail, when he witnessed several debits in his account statement, and the inquiry was commenced.

It should be noted that Mr. Devender’s suspension for gross misconduct was not long from the suspension of another senior officer – Ibrahimpatnam ACP Balakrishna Reddy – in the same L.B. Nagar zone just over a fortnight ago, for dereliction of duty and alleged corruption in the investigation of double murder of realtors.