Inspector of Economic Offences Wing caught with ₹3 lakh ‘bribe’ amount

Published - June 14, 2024 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested an inspector from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Hyderabad, for accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh.

Chamakuri Sudhakar, the Inspector of EOW, Central Crime Station (CCS), was arrested by the ACB officials while demanding a bribe of ₹5 lakh and accepting ₹3 lakh. According to the officials, the official had initially demanded ₹15 lakh, of which ₹5 lakh was accepted as advance. The arrest followed a complaint by Mani Ranga Swamy, a resident of Old Bowenpally, Secunderabad.

The bribe was demanded to help the complainant in the investigation of financial case pertaining to land registered against him at CCS, Hyderabad, and for disposal of the case in favour of the complainant, the officials said.  

The official was produced in Nampally Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases and further investigations are underway.  

