Inspector caught in the act assaults constables, arrested 

The constables tracked down the inspector of police following a complaint by his wife

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 04, 2022 18:21 IST

The Vanasthalipuram police have arrested an Inspector working in Hyderabad City Police’s control room for South Zone for allegedly assaulting its police beat constable on duty.

Constables Ramakrishna and Nagarjuna Naidu, who were on their night beat duty, were acting on the complaint of Inspector Raju’s wife who alleged that he had been in an illicit relationship.

Police stated that Inspector Raju along with a unidentified woman was caught red-handedly engaged in the act in the interior of Sagar Complex in Vanasthalipuram. When confronted by the constables, Raju began abusing and hitting them. One of the constables, as a result, had suffered bleeding injuries on his face.

With the help of additional staff, accused inspector Raju was taken to the nearby traffic police station for conducting breath alcohol test. However, he did not cooperate with the staff there and continued his behavior.

A probe was opened.

