Inspector attached over allegations of harassment  

February 10, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector of Police at Santosh Nagar in the Hyderabad city police commissionerate T. Vamshi Krishna Rao, as per reports, was attached to the City Armed Reserve headquarters on Friday allegedly for harassing a woman officer.

The official website on Friday soon replaced officer Rao with in-charge officer G. Shekar Reddy.

Sources said City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand ordered an inquiry into the matter, and following the procedure disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against the officer.

