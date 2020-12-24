Inspect illegal structures, HC tells official

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed Shamshabad Municipal Commissioner to inspect the alleged illegal structures in a land spread over five acres and 12 guntas under survey no. 203 of Shamshabad revenue village.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed this order while hearing a PIL petition over inaction of authorities despite illegal constructions in the said land. The bench instructed the Municipal Commissioner to inspect the area and find out if any illegal constructions were going in the lad.

The Commissioner should file a report on the matter and furnish the same to the HC by January 4, 2021, the bench said. The plea was filed by India Fellowship Inc, a registered society, against illegal construction activity by two persons Lionel J Kurut and M. Purushotham.

Meanwhile, Advocate General B.S. Prasad, in another PIL petition, told the bench that he would secure instructions from the State government over constitution of State Level Social Board for unorganised sector workers. The plea was filed by Congress leader C. Damodar Rajanarsimha.

He contended that creation of the board would have been useful to unorganised sector workers during emergency situations like COVID-19 pandemic. The Union of India had sought time to file counter affidavit in the plea.

The petitioner’s counsel requested the court to seek explanation from the State government since it was the latter’s duty and responsibility to constitute the board to look after the welfare of the workers.