Inside Telangana’s forensic lab where crime mysteries unravel

A tattoo on the nape of the neck played a role in identifying an accused in a recent rape and murder case in the city. “The CCTV camera footage was retrieved from the DVR. Alongside matching facial features, a tattoo was observed after cleaning a screenshot from the footage which was then matched with the suspect,” an expert at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) says.

The FSL is a key weapon to unravel complex crimes. The role of the place range from the meticulous analysis of narcotics to the intricate decoding of DNA, to digital forensics of the cyber lab to the macabre realities of the toxicology department.

From the moment evidence is collected, it’s treated with utmost care. Transported in sterile conditions to prevent contamination, these samples are then meticulously analysed by the lab’s 12 specialised divisions.

One of the busiest divisions in the unit is the narcotics section. With drug seizures on the rise, the lab handles over 200 samples monthly. Sophisticated machines, like the liquid and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, help scientists identify and quantify even the most complex drug mixtures. “Most samples are a cocktail of drugs or adulterants,” explains V.R. Gunasheela, Assistant Director, “Our machines break down these complex substances to reveal their exact composition.”

While 12-panel drug test is used to determine the presence of a drug on spot during raids, it is not conclusive. At FSL, consumption can be traced even if sample was collected later than 72 hours, the official said.

Morphed images, videos and audios are also analysed here, which have led to several convictions in the past. Working parallelly is the cyber lab, investigating some of the high-profile cases of the State. On one of the systems, a staffer examined the contents from YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu’s device seized after his arrest. On another system, experts were analysing pages of codes in the infamous phone tapping case.

DNA sequencing

Another active division is the DNA forensics unit with 1,300 samples in the first seven months alone. About 75-80% cases received by the division are POCSO while others include sexual assault, homicides and paternity identification as in the case of 15 children involved in the child smuggling racket unearthed in Hyderabad earlier in May, assistant director G. Pandu said. The lab is equipped with advanced sequencing systems which have brought down turnaround time from a few months to just two weeks, pushing conviction rates further.

A next generation sequencing machine has been added recently that can identify accused in gang rape cases by placing multiple semen samples in one go.

Where bodies tell tales

A distinct pungent and stench similar to a rotting carcass starkly contrasts the sterile environment of the toxicology lab. The lab has a room, a life-size refrigerator, where samples ranging from the human brain to parts of the gastrointestinal system in cases of accidents, suicides and homicides are preserved in plastic containers.

For an ongoing investigation of homicidal poisoning, a staffer chopped small parts of a stomach sample from one of the jars. “As poisons or toxins can often be ingested, stomach contents can provide crucial clues, depending on how much time elapsed between ingestion and death. In many cases of acute poisoning, undissolved capsules or tablets may also be discovered,” he explained as he examined the sample.

Similarly, a solid tissue like the liver is also useful when testing for toxins. According to director K. Rama Devi, the lab receives 400-500 such samples every month while 300-400 reports are generated.

