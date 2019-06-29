Insensitive doctors demand papers to do surgery on PVTG Kolam boy

Young Kolam tribal Tekam Santosh, a kidney patient from Burki hamlet in Asoda gram panchayat in Adilabad rural mandal, failed to get the stones from his kidney removed despite being admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad where he stayed for 15 days.

The suspense and confusion that he encountered over this period with regard to the needed surgery and having exhausted the money he was carrying finally resulted in he returning home without informing hospital authorities.

Burki was in news recently for the several disadvantages that the 30 families of Kolam tribe, categorised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in this remotely located habitation faced, including Santosh suffering acute abdominal pain since the last two years which was diagnosed as being caused by large stones in his kidney. The district administration responded and arranged for his admission in Gandhi Hospital where needless to say, treatment is done free of cost.

Collector’s help

The poverty ridden 10-year-old Class III student was first admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad on June 4. With the help of Collector D. Divya, he was admitted in Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, on June 7 for necessary stone removal procedure.

Uncertainty with regard to the operation being performed marked the stay of Santosh and his father Rama besides village headman or patel Tekam Sone Rao. “It was first decided that the operation will be done on June 21 but the date was indefinitely postponed as we did not have a valid ration card,” the patel said. Mr. Sone Rao had in fact made a trip to Burki around June 15 for the ration card. “Though the hospital staff told us that the ration card was invalid no one told us what was to be done next,” he added.

Family responsibility

While the headman left for his village on June 20, Rama and Santosh followed suit in the evening and reached home on June 21. “How long could Rama face the uncertainty, he is a landless widower with six children to care for and his only source of providing for them is by making bamboo mats,” the patel said. According to some doctors, this is not first such experience to Adivasis, especially PVTGs, at RIMS or at Gandhi Hospital where special arrangement has been made for them. “Doctors need to be sensitised about the way that Adivasis need to be given treatment or be treated,” suggested a tribal doctor who came to know about the predicament of Santosh.