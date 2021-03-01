Insecticide-treated nets for 501 villages

To cover population at higher risk of malaria

As part of the integrated vector management strategy, the district medical and health department has geared up to distribute as many as 1,63,175 long-lasting insecticide-treated nets (LLINs) in a total of 501 villages to cover a population of 2.76 lakh from next week.

The authorities have drawn up plans to take up the LLINs distribution drive, which was reportedly delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, sources said. The plan envisages distribution of the LLINs among the population at higher risk of malaria mostly residing in the Agency areas of the district. It forms a key intervention of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP).

The district witnessed decline in vector-borne diseases last year. Around 364 cases of vector-borne diseases, mainly malaria, were reported in the district in 2020 as against 694 cases in 2019.

Official sources attribute the drop in the number of cases of vector-borne diseases to renewed focus on sanitation in villages, especially in Agency mandals and increased health-consciousness and awareness on hygiene during the times of COVID-19 pandemic. The inter-sectoral coordination and vigorous implementation of the total sanitation drive under the overall supervision of Collector M.V. Reddy helped bring down the cases of vector-borne diseases in 2020, said Dr Mokalla Venkateswara Rao, Programme Officer, NVBDCP, Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

The high-risk villages saw less malaria fever incidence last year due to the effective implementation of the preventive strategy envisaging biological methods like distribution of Gambusia fish to control breeding of mosquitoes and anti-larval operations, among other vector control measures.

Arrangements are underway to distribute a total of 1,63,175 LLINs among the population living in “high-risk” villages across the district this week, Dr Venkateswara Rao said.