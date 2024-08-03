ADVERTISEMENT

Inscribed copper plates from the 8th century unearthed in Telangana

Published - August 03, 2024 07:25 pm IST - WARANGAL

P. Laxma Reddy

Copper plate inscription from the Krishna 1 rule of Rashtrakuta era.

In a significant archaeological discovery, a set of three copper plates or ‘Tamra Sashanam’, inscribed with Sanskrit text and dating back to the 8th century CE, have been found in Telangana.

These copper plates from the Rashtrakuta era are currently in the possession of the family of Purushotham Reddy Koppula, who lives in Hyderabad, according to Ragi Vaikuntachary, a numismatist from Warangal.

One of the three copper plates.

Inscribed with Nagari script, the copper plates feature a seal with an image of Garuda, seated cross-legged and with wings spread. Mr. Vaikuntachary, speaking to The Hindu, said, “The inscription appears to document the fact that a village was being offered (gifted) to a Brahmin , by King Krishna I.” It has details of a royal grant made during his reign.

This discovery is of immense historical significance as it is the first known copper plate issued by King Krishna I. The Archaeological Survey of India has authenticated the plates, and confirmed their link to the Rashtrakuta dynasty. The finding offers new insights into this important period of Indian history.

Dr. Reddy acquired the plates around 60 years ago from the Bodhan area near the Godavari river. Experts believe this extraordinary artifact will greatly contribute to the understanding of the Rashtrakuta era.

According to Mr. Vaikuntachary, director (epigraphy) of the Archaeological Survey of India K. Munirathnam Reddy has verified the plates’ authenticity and relevance to the Rashtrakuta genealogy, tracing the lineage from Govinda, Karka, Indra, and Dantidurga to Krishna I (756-774 C.E).

