INSACOG data shows low COVID-19 sample collection from Telangana

January 02, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana sent only four samples to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in November and December 2023, according to data with the consortium. Of the four, two tested positive for the JN.1 variant.

Three samples were sent in November and one in December. Among the November samples, one tested positive for the GE.1 variant on November 1 and two for the JN.1 variant on November 21. The lone sample from December tested positive for XBB.2.3 on December 4.

In contrast, other states demonstrated a higher level of sample submission. Kerala sent 24 samples in November and 159 in December; Karnataka sent two in November and 16 in December; Maharashtra sent six in November and 13 in December; Goa sent six in November and 50 in December; and Gujarat sent eight in November and 42 in December. Delhi, which sent no sample in November, sent 20 in December.

A Hyderabad-based researcher, certified by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), told The Hindu on condition of anonymitythat the low numbers from Telangana might stem from inadequate sample collection by the State health department or insufficient submissions from testing centres for genome sequencing.

Telangana currently operates three laboratories for genome sequencing—Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB); Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD); and Gandhi Medical College (GMC). All of them are part of the INSACOG network dedicated to monitoring the SARS-CoV-2 situation.

According to INSACOG data, Telangana reported 289 samples in June 2021 during the peak of the Delta wave and 4,223 in January 2022 during the peak of the Omicron wave.