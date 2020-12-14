Inquiry sought into Nayeem’s firearms

HYDERABAD

14 December 2020 21:30 IST

Governor requested to direct CS to order an investigation

The Forum for Good Governance has requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to instruct Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to order an inquiry into possession of 24 firearms by the slain gangster Nayeem and registration of thousands of acres of land at his behest by 752 documents.

In a letter to the Governor, forum secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy pointed out that a close look at seizures by police in the house of Nayeem after his death showed he was in possession of 24 firearms, including three AK 47 rifles and one sten gun.

To get a gun license for a common man was difficult as a lot of police enquiries were made for the purpose. The licenses were not given for weapons like AK 47 or sten gun. Hence, there was need for a detailed inquiry to know how he secured the licenses and the weapons.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy also said the police seized 752 land registration documents which was a matter of concern. A lot of records were sought from a common man when he approached the sub-registrar offices for registration of sale of land. Photo and fingerprints are also taken from him. That being the case, how could Nayeem get thousands of acres of land and register them in 752 documents. It could not have happened without the connivance of revenue and registration officials.

He added that 602 cell phones were also recovered from the house of Nayeem. Call data of these phones will give a clear picture of his contacts but it was not done in police investigation against him. Not even content in the 130 diaries seized was taken as evidence in police cases. So far, the inquiry was tardy and superficial and big names will go scot free at this rate.

Therefore there was need for inquiry into the role of police, politicians, revenue and registration departments in Nayeem’s case.