Inquiry report on hospital fire to be tabled today

Health officials along with the police inspected Shine Children’s Hospital, L.B. Nagar, where a fire on Monday claimed the life of a four-month-old boy and left four more injured.

Soon after the incident, Health Minister Eatala Rajender had directed officials to conduct a detailed inquiry into the fire and submit a report.

Short circuit in a refrigerator in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) led to the fire. At least five newborns and infants were undergoing treatment in incubators there. Despite fire and thick smoke, parents rushed into the unit and rescued children. However, four-month-old Vicky, the son of a police constable, succumbed to burns. It is learnt that the condition of one more infant is critical.

Around 35 more children undergoing treatment at the hospital were shifted to other hospitals.

Additional director of Leprosy Wing of the Health department conducted the inquiry along with Ranga Reddy District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) K. Swarajya Lakshmi on Tuesday. They checked the fire fighting system, number of beds and other aspects. A report on their observations will be filed on Wednesday.

No arrests have yet been made in the case. L.B. Nagar Police said they are awaiting reports from GHMC and Health officials to take any action.

Lack of fire fighting system at Shine has brought to the fore immediate need to check if other hospitals in the State have such safety mechanism. A few hospitals where some of the 37 children were shifted did not have fire safety.

Random check

Dr. Lakshmi said they will categorise hospitals with more than 25 beds and ICUs: “Random check will be taken up in the next 10 days.

It was learnt that senior Health officials have directed all DMHOs to check if all hospitals managements had submitted genuine fire NOC for permission to establish the hospitals. “We have sent letters to hospital managements seeking that information. We have also mentioned that action would be taken if we find lapses during checks,” sources said.