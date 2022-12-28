ADVERTISEMENT

Inquire on misuse of Panchayat Raj funds by State: Bandi Sanjay

December 28, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP Telangana president writes to Union Minister

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote a letter to Union Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Giriraj Singh on Tuesday alleging that funds were misused by the Telangana government and inquire into the allegations.

Stating that the Union government has released funds to the panchayats under 15th Finance Commission and the money was credited to the accounts of sarpanches jointly opened with upa sarpanches, the BJP president accused that the officers of Panchayat Raj department misused the digital key of the bank accounts of sarpanches and utilised the amount for paying power bills already due and advance payments. Informing that this was done without any knowledge or permission of sarpanches, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that this was against rules.

He said that he had received representation from sarpanches, and urged the Union Minister to take action against those responsible.

