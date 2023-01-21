ADVERTISEMENT

Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run on Jan. 29

January 21, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The third edition of one of the most awaited marathons in Hyderabad — Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run (IDCR) 2023, powered by Altlife only at Shoppers Stop, will be held on January 29.

The run that will be flagged off at Inorbit Mall, will follow a picturesque trail through some of the city’s most beautiful landmarks, including Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge and Biodiversity Park.

The marathon is open to everyone. This year, runners can participate in any of the three categories, 5 km – Fun Run, 10 km – Timed Run and 21 km – Half Marathon. Registrations close on January 22.

