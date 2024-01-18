Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run official jersey, race route unveiled

January 18, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Inorbit Mall Cyberabad in collaboration with Mindspace Business Parks and The Westin, Madhapur, unveiled the official jersey, race route, race medal and charity bib for its upcoming annual marquee event, the Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run (IDCR) on Thursday.

The event was graced by G. Vineeth, IPS, DCP Madhapur, T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, DCP Traffic along with Srujana, IPS, DCP Women Safety, Shrawan Gone, Chief Operating Officer K. Raheja Corp, Sharat Belavadi, Centre Head, Inorbit Mall Hyderabad, and Mayur, Founder and CEO, Nirmaan Organization (Nirmaan.Org).

The run will witness participation from runners across the country competing in three categories - 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km. Nirmaan.Org will continue to be the corporate social responsibility (CSR) partner for this year, Mindspace - the business park partner while The Westin takes on the role of the hospitality partner.

The run flagged off from Mindspace Business Parks will follow a route that passes through the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, the Durgam Cheruvu Lake and many other beautiful locations of Cyberabad before finishing at the Mindspace Business Parks.

“The run will also witness participation from around 100 differently abled persons who will be a part of an exclusive flag off along with members from the LGBTQ+ community. The total prize money of up to Rs 6 lakh would be given to 48 runners from across different categories. The last date to register for the event is January 21, 2024, which is expected to witness 6500 participants.” said Mr Sharat Belavadi, Centre Head, Inorbit Mall Hyderabad.

