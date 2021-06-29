Inoculation of overseas job seekers begins

HYDERABAD

29 June 2021 20:44 IST

People set to go abroad for jobs have started being vaccinated against COVID-19 at government COVID vaccination centres from Tuesday. The State Health department has identified designated centres in 10 districts of the State, including two in the capital city.

As phone numbers of deputy District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO) and supervisors of the centres were mentioned in a circular, the officials were flooded with calls from interested beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, SLG Hospitals in association with Rohini Foundation conducted COVID-19 vaccination for 100 persons with visual impairment on Monday. The beneficiaries were all inmates of government-run homes in Hyderabad. Executive director of the hospitals D.V.S. Soma Raju said they are proud to have played a role in inoculating the visually-impaired.

Advertising

Advertising

“The beneficiaries were administered the first dose of Covishield. Whenever they are eligible, the second dose will be given to them by our staff,” he said.