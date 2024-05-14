GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Innovative theme-based polling stations become popular among voters in Warangal 

Published - May 14, 2024 12:20 am IST - WARANGAL 

P. Laxma Reddy
A voter at an eco-friendly selfie point at Chityal in Bhupalpally district.

A voter at an eco-friendly selfie point at Chityal in Bhupalpally district. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The introduction of theme-based and model polling stations, focusing on elderly voters, persons with disabilities (PwDs), and transgender persons, appears to have resonated well with those sections of voters during polling for the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency.

Inclusivity took centre stage with a rainbow-themed polling station, where members of the transgender community were greeted with flowers symbolising acceptance and unity. Then there was a polling station highlighting India’s electoral history serving as a beacon of reflection and reminding voters of the nation’s democratic journey. 

Neetu, a transwoman, expressed gratitude to the Warangal district officials for establishing a polling station exclusively for transgender individuals at SRR Thota in the city under the Warangal East Assembly constituency. “We could enter the polling station in a special queue. I felt happy about that privilege,” she said. There were 339 transgender voters in Warangal East Assembly constituency.  

Authorities, following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) directions, adopted innovative approaches by establishing theme-based and model polling stations. These unique polling stations not only aimed at attracting voters but also served as platforms for celebrating the essence of democracy and honouring cultural heritage. 

Among the notable initiatives was a woman-managed polling station adorned with the vibrant Bathukamma that stood out in Hanamkonda. Complete with a separate play area for toddlers, this station offered a welcoming atmosphere conducive to voter participation. Similarly, another polling station resonated with the grandeur of Kakatiya’s history, enriching the electoral process with a touch of cultural significance. 

Embracing the diversity of rural Indian life, yet another model polling station brought forth the essence of village life, inspiring even lactating mothers to travel distances to exercise their voting right. Notably, the democratic fervour transcended borders, as evidenced by the heartfelt participation of women from Qatar, who journeyed to Hanamkonda to take part in the electoral process. 

The engagement of youth in the electoral process was evident at polling station no. 156 in Warangal West, managed by enthusiastic NCC cadets who welcomed voters with spirited band performances, infusing the polling experience with youthful energy and patriotism. 

Meanwhile, at Chityal village of Bhupalpally district under Warangal Lok Sabha constituency limits, an eco-friendly selfie point crafted from coconut leaves, banana leaves, and marigold flowers not only promoted environmental consciousness but also added a touch of festivity to the electoral process.  

