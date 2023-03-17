Innovative robotic surgery performed at Continental Hospitals

March 17, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A successful robotic thymectomy surgery was performed on a 60-year-old patient, Continental Hospitals said on Friday.

According to the hospital, the patient was suffering from an enlargement of the left thymus gland with thymoma, leading to an acute muscle weakness.

This surgery, performed by Dr Pradeep Rachakonda, was done on account of the complications associated with the patient and her comorbidities that made an invasive procedure very risky.

According to the hospital, the robotic procedure performed offered several advantages over traditional surgery with minimal trauma, and faster recovery. “Traditional surgery would have required breaking of the sternum (breast-bone), to access the chest cavity. However, with surgical robot, it was done through placing minimally invasive ports in the chest region,” the hospital stated in a press release.