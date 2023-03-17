ADVERTISEMENT

Innovative robotic surgery performed at Continental Hospitals

March 17, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A successful robotic thymectomy surgery was performed on a 60-year-old patient, Continental Hospitals said on Friday.

According to the hospital, the patient was suffering from an enlargement of the left thymus gland with thymoma, leading to an acute muscle weakness.

This surgery, performed by Dr Pradeep Rachakonda, was done on account of the complications associated with the patient and her comorbidities that made an invasive procedure very risky.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the hospital, the robotic procedure performed offered several advantages over traditional surgery with minimal trauma, and faster recovery. “Traditional surgery would have required breaking of the sternum (breast-bone), to access the chest cavity. However, with surgical robot, it was done through placing minimally invasive ports in the chest region,” the hospital stated in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US