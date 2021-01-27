Innovative devices to ward off wild animals damaging crops

There is a provision for farmers to buy the two devices on 50% subsidy under the National Food Security Mission

To help farmers keep wild animals at bay from their agricultural fields and ward off crop damage in an eco-friendly manner, the Hyderabad-based Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) is creating awareness on innovative solutions to prevent wild animals from damaging crops.

Two technological innovations – the ‘Agri Cannon’ and the Integrated IoT (Internet of Things) based bioacoustics device were highlighted during a demonstration held in connection with the Republic Day main ceremony here on Tuesday. The two innovative devices attracted quite an attention during the demonstration. They were developed by AINP on Vertebrate Pest Management, ICAR-CAZRI Jodhpur and PJTSAU, Hyderabad, nearly three years ago, sources said. Gamyam Technologies, a private company, is producing the two devices for supply of these products all over the country as per a MoU reached with the PJTSAU, sources added.

Agri-cannon is a mechanical device designed to deter monkeys and peafowl from entering into farm fields. It produces a huge sound to drive away monkeys and birds without causing any harm to them. The IoT-based bioacoustics device uses the natural sounds of predators and distress and alarm sounds of certain species of birds and other wild animals to scare away wild boar, sources added. There is a provision for farmers to buy the two devices on 50% subsidy under the National Food Security Mission (NFSM). The two devices were introduced for the benefit of farmers based on the results of a pilot project implemented at 183 locations in farm fields across the State, said Dr Vasudeva Rao, Principal Scientist and Head, AINP on Vertebrate Pest Management-ICAR, PJTSAU, Hyderabad. When contacted over the phone, Dr Rao told The Hindu that these two technological innovations are proving to be boon for farmers in terms of preventing crop losses substantially thereby improving their crop yield.