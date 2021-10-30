Innovation platform Plug and Play chooses Hyderabad for India foray

Leadership team met Minister KTR in Paris, official launch of centre in December

Innovation platform Plug and Play Tech Center will be setting up it’s first India centre in Hyderabad, the firm said after a meeting of its leadership team with Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao in Paris.

The facility will be officially launched in the first week of December in the presence of Mr. Rao and the company’s founder and CEO Saeed Amidi, the Minister’s office said in a release. The Minister is in Paris, leading a delegation from Telangana, and the meeting with Plug and Play executives was held on the sidelines of the Ambition India event hosted by French Government and Business France.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and having 37 offices worldwide, Plug and Play serves as a platform connecting startups, companies, venture capital firms, universities and government agencies. Besides spurring innovation through the network, it is also an accelerator and early stage investor in startups.

In India, it plans to build the biggest hub for startups, corporates and investors; partner with leading companies, including foreign firms, to accelerate their startup collaboration; help startups work with leading firms and expand internationally; and serve as a platform where innovative cutting-edge solution can be developed through cross-collaboration.

Plug and Play will also invest in Indian startups and introduce it's network of leading international venture capital funds. Building the ecosystem for Mobility, IoT, Energy and Infrastructure would be the focus initially in Hyderabad. The next step would be to expand to Fintech and Life sciences/Healthcare. Seattle-based Triangulum Labs, a venture foundry will be partnering Plug and Play Tech Center here to run the incubation for the IoT and Smart Cities.

Mr. Rao said this is a great boost to the innovation ecosystem in Telangana which is prominently known for T-Hub, India’s largest startup incubator, in Hyderabad. “We have been able to attract several major investments in the mobility sector in the recent past including ZF, Fiat Chrysler/ Stellantis and in the process of creating a world class mobility ecosystem in partnership with several OEMs and tier-I suppliers. Innovation is the key driver for growth of this sector and we are glad that Plug And Play has chosen Hyderabad for it’s entry into India.”

The leadership team from Plug and Play that met the Minister consisted of MD and co-head of EMEA Omeed Mehrinfahr, MD Germany & Startup Autobahn from the Stuttgart Center Sascha Karimpour and Program Director Startup Autobahn Hannah Boomgarden. IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan was among those present at meeting in the French Senate, Paris.