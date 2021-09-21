Innovation, manufacturing critical: Bharat Biotech chief

‘We have good knowledge and good degrees, but we are not skill-oriented yet’

As a country, we need higher GDP growth, and innovation and manufacturing are critical. Innovation has moved from Europe to the United States, to Japan, and now, it is moving to China, remarked Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech International Limited. Talking about why the Chinese succeed in science and technology despite their English handicap, he said it is all about having a good skill set.

“We have good knowledge and good degrees, but we are not skill-oriented yet. Our government is already working on improving skill, and improving biological sciences and other sciences which are going to be critical for us to succeed,” he said while speaking at the two-day Vanijya Saptah as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The exhibition-cum-conference, which began here on Tuesday, is being organised by Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) and the Telangana government.

Mr Ella said World Wars have brought about product innovation such as Penicillin and bigger flights in terms of engineering. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has shifted from chemical engineering to biological science,” he added. The world can be transformed if top 20 Indian pharma companies make one new molecule and sell it globally.

Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce department Jayesh Ranjan, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry G. Seetharam Reddy and Export Commissioner D. Krishna Bhaskar also spoke at the inaugural session of the conference.

Mr Ranjan said that to make India an export hub for different kinds of merchandise, three factors which have to be considered are quality of product, export infrastructure and supportive policies.

Stating that immediate attention was not on exports when the pharma industry started to grow in Hyderabad five decades ago, he said, “Pharmaceuticals, particularly vaccines, require immaculate cold chain maintenance. It was not created at that point of time as focus was not there. Now, we are aware of the fact that we have to build infrastructure which caters to export too.”

He added that quality export infrastructure is provided at Pharma City and Medical Devices Park, which are greenfield projects.