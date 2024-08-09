Inmate of residential school dies after complaining of severe stomach pain in Jagtial

A Class VI student of the Telangana Residential School and Junior College at Peddapur in Metpalli mandal of Jagtial district died after complaining of severe stomach pain on Friday morning.

Two other students of the school were hospitalised after they experienced acute stomach pain in the early hours of the day.

The deceased student was identified as Anirudh, 11, a native of Yellareddypet in Rajanna Sircilla district, sources said. The exact cause of the student’s death could not be ascertained immediately.

Anirudh was first admitted to a hospital in Metapalli, but his condition deteriorated. He died while being shifted to the Government Area Hospital in Jagtial, sources added.

This is the second such incident in the residential school in less than a fortnight. On July 26, a Class VIII student of the same residential school, identified as Ganaditya, died of ‘ill health’ under similar circumstances.

Korutla MLA Dr. K. Sanjay on Friday visited the residential school to inquire about the incident. The MLA expressed his dismay over the ‘sorry state of affairs’ in the residential school. He sought urgent measures to ensure strict supervision of the functioning of the school and to safeguard the health and well-being of students.