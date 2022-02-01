‘Injustice to Telangana, all institutes given to Gujarat’

State Panning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar has alleged that injustice was meted out to Telangana by the Union Government in the budget introduced on Tuesday.

In a release here, Mr. Vinod Kumar said that no sections in the society was satisfied with the budget and everyone including farmers, employees, welfare and working sections were disappointed.

“Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that International Arbitration Centre and World Class Foreign Institute would be established at Gujarat International Finance Technical (GIFT) City. Taking away all the prestigious institutes to Gujarat was highly objectionable,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar adding that the BJP Government at Centre has been discriminating against the southern States.

“The Union Government has announced that there will be no special status for any state. But Special Status was announced to Bundelkhand and ₹49,000 crore package was extended,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar adding that it was made in view of the Uttar Pradesh elections. He has demanded the Union Government to accord priority in Vande Bharat coaches.