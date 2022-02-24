Injustice to south Telangana due to KCR’s policies: Congress

Former Minister, Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Vikarabad DCC president, T. Rammohan Reddy have alleged that Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao has done immense injustice to South Telangana and particularly Ranga Reddy district abolishing Pranahita-Chevella project and stopping the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift irrigation.

At a press conference here, they ridiculed Mr. KCR’s claims that he had made Telangana prosperous and said entire South Telangana’s projects have been shelved and changing the Palmuru-Ranga Reddy LI project alignment south Telangana has suffered.

They said Vikarabad was also deceived by the Chief Minister who promised to make it the Pharmaceutical town and conveniently forgot the issue. Against the injustice meted out to Vikarabad and Ranga Reddy district, Congress will conduct a public meeting on February 26.

Mr. Rammohan Reddy said the party has already started several protest programmes with the theme “Mana Ooru-Mana Poru” to expose the claims and unfulfilled promises of the TRS government. He said Sonia Gandhi gave a rich state to the people but that has been now converted into a debt-ridden state, he said.

Ponnala ridicules KCR’s claims

At a separate press conference, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah ridiculed the Chief Minister’s claims on Mallanna Sagar saying not a single drop of water will reach Mallanna Sagar from Kaleshwaram during the rainy season.

Moreover, the project’s safety itself is in question as all engineering norms have been violated while designing and constructing it. Water reservoirs of such capacity in plain lands will also pose danger in the future and any accident will be a catastrophe because of such reservoirs.

Mr. Ponnala said the Sripada Yellampalli project, constructed by the Congress government, was the one that is actually providing the water. He alleged that the project is not being dedicated to the people as KCR fears that the credit for transforming agriculture will go to the previous Congress governments.