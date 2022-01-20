‘Injustice to railway projects in Telangana’

HYDERABAD

Planning Board Vice Chairman B. Vinod Kumar writes to Railway Minister

“Dear Sri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji, I write this letter to express my anguish over the hostile attitude of the Government of India in implementing existing rail projects as well as granting new railway projects to the state of Telangana.

The state of Telangana, home to around 4 crore people is famous for its hospitality, multicultural and pluralistic society. Currently, people from all over the country are migrating as well as reverse migrating to Telangana in search of better economic opportunities, and the state has always lived up to the expectations by providing a sea of opportunities for everyone to prosper,” said Mr Vinod Kumar in his letter.

“Geographically, Telangana is a landlocked state and is strategically located interconnecting all parts of the country from North to South and East to west. The consistent growth opportunities offered in all the sectors have been the main attraction for people from all over the country to make Telangana their home. Road connectivity within the state has improved tremendously under the able leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, but unfortunately, rail connectivity has not improved at all. In the past seven years, the Union government has never prioritised the needs of the state in any of its railway budgets so far. The joint venture railway projects with the State government, taken up with much enthusiasm have not moved much, and there are also other projects where detailed surveys were done but works did not begin. Since the formation of the new state, Kothapalli- Manoharabad railway line is the only project that has taken off and is being implemented with major support from the Government of Telangana in terms of free land provision as well as 1/3rd cost contribution,” explained Mr. Vinod Kumar.

“The lackadaisical attitude of the Indian railway is clearly evident in the way projects are dealt with in Telangana. The list of the pending projects as well as the shelved projects is attached herewith. The thirteenth section of the AP Reorganisation Act clearly states that ‘The Indian Railways shall, within six months from the appointed day, examine the feasibility of establishing a Rail Coach Factory in the successor State of Telangana and improve rail connectivity in the State and take an expeditious decision thereon’.

Unfortunately, no action has been taken regarding this so far. How many more years will this stepmotherly treatment continue? Why must the states beg for their rightful share of resources every single time?” asked Mr. Vinod Kumar adding that progressive states such as Telangana must be encouraged with more resources and rail connectivity for the overall development of the nation.