Injustice meted out to Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy: Congress

Injustice being meted out to south Telangana, says Nagam

Vikarabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president T. Rammohan Reddy alleged that injustice is being meted out to Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts in Telangana Rashtra Samthi (TRS) rule and the same was openly told at ‘Mana Ooru -Mana Pooru’ programme recently held at Parigi.

“Water that should have come to our area under Pranahita - Chevella was stopped totally. The works that need to be taken up under Palamuru - Ranga Reddy were not commenced. The tenders called for Parigi canal with ₹1,100 crore were cancelled. One Harshavardhan Reddy, who is said to have filed cases against the projects, is now in the TRS,” said Mr. Rammohan Reddy while speaking to reporters here on Monday.

At a separate press conference, former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy alleged that injustice is being meted out to south Telangana. “I have filed cases only against corruption in the pumps that are fixed in the project and not against the construction of projects. Cases in NGT were filed by people belonging to Kadapa,” he said.