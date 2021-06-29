Injustice done to oustees, says HRF team

SIDDIPET

29 June 2021 21:24 IST

Activists visit Vemulaghat and Etigaddakishtapur

Human Rights Forum (HRF) activists have alleged that oustees of villages that were facing submergence under Mallannasagar have been meted out injustice and the government has acquired land with force and by luring farmers.

A team of HRF lead by its general secretary S. Tirupataiah visited Vemulaghat and Etigaddakishtapur on Tuesday and interacted with the oustees.

“The land was acquired from farmers in such way that it was almost forcible grabbing. Cases were registered against some farmers who did not want to sell their land. The lives of oustees in about 14 villages turned for worse. The shocking suicide by Malla Reddy at the premises of his demolished house few days ago reflects the condition of several oustees. Even the lands of those farmers who are fighting cases in the court are being damaged by the contractors with the support of the government. Residents of the villages who migrated to other places for employment are denied benefits,” said Mr. Tirupataiah adding that it was not right to treat them as non-locals.

The HRF has demanded restoration of all facilities to those still residing in villages, identifying aged persons as single family, allotting two acres of land for the oustees among others.