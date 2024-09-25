GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Initiative launched to strengthen 670 public libraries, 1000 private libraries across Telangana

Telangana Governor launches ‘Granthalayala Deepti’ to bring younger generation to libraries

Published - September 25, 2024 02:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at the launch of ‘Granthalayala Deepti’, a new initiative to strengthen the public libraries and bring the young generation to them, at the City Central Library on Tuesday (September 24, 2024). Principal Secretary, Higher Education and Principal Secretary to the Governor Burra Venkatesham is also seen.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at the launch of ‘Granthalayala Deepti’, a new initiative to strengthen the public libraries and bring the young generation to them, at the City Central Library on Tuesday (September 24, 2024). Principal Secretary, Higher Education and Principal Secretary to the Governor Burra Venkatesham is also seen. | Photo Credit: by Arrangement

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma launched ‘Granthalayala Deepti’, a new initiative to strengthen the public libraries and bring the young generation to them

The new initiative is the brainchild of principal secretary, Higher Education and Principal Secretary to the Governor Burra Venkatesham, who also holds the charge of the State NSS Nodal Officer.

The programme launched at the City Central Library on Tuesday (September 24, 2024), on the Foundation Day of the National Service Scheme (NSS), aims to revitalize over 670 public libraries, 1,000 private libraries, and 2,000 educational institution libraries across Telangana.

NSS volunteers from universities and colleges will participate in cleaning, restoring damaged books, and organising libraries. A special Book Doctor corner will also be set up to support students preparing for competitive exams.

The Governor emphasized that the revival of libraries requires the active involvement of the youth, not just financial investment. “By restoring books, we are bringing the past into the future,” he said, linking the Book Doctors initiative to the Sustainable Development Goals and underscoring the lasting importance of physical books in the digital age.

“Today’s youth are constantly reading - whether online platforms or e-books. Reading is inevitable, regardless of the medium,” he said, while underscoring the enduring value of physical books and the tactile experience they provide.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Venkatesham said the programme is being organised as a movement to highlight the importance of libraries and improve them. Even in the mobile age, libraries remain crucial for success in competitive exams and overall learning.

The initiative will run for six months and extend to district and mandal libraries, with support from the Education Department, Raj Bhavan, and NSS funds. Mohd Riyaz, chairman of Telangana Grandhalaya Parishad, E.V. Narasimha Reddy, director of Public Libraries, Bhavani Shankar and Pallavi, senior officers from Raj Bhavan were present.

Related Stories

Published - September 25, 2024 02:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.