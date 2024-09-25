Initiative launched to strengthen 670 public libraries, 1000 private libraries across Telangana

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma launched ‘Granthalayala Deepti’, a new initiative to strengthen the public libraries and bring the young generation to them

The new initiative is the brainchild of principal secretary, Higher Education and Principal Secretary to the Governor Burra Venkatesham, who also holds the charge of the State NSS Nodal Officer.

The programme launched at the City Central Library on Tuesday (September 24, 2024), on the Foundation Day of the National Service Scheme (NSS), aims to revitalize over 670 public libraries, 1,000 private libraries, and 2,000 educational institution libraries across Telangana.

NSS volunteers from universities and colleges will participate in cleaning, restoring damaged books, and organising libraries. A special Book Doctor corner will also be set up to support students preparing for competitive exams.

The Governor emphasized that the revival of libraries requires the active involvement of the youth, not just financial investment. “By restoring books, we are bringing the past into the future,” he said, linking the Book Doctors initiative to the Sustainable Development Goals and underscoring the lasting importance of physical books in the digital age.

“Today’s youth are constantly reading - whether online platforms or e-books. Reading is inevitable, regardless of the medium,” he said, while underscoring the enduring value of physical books and the tactile experience they provide.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Venkatesham said the programme is being organised as a movement to highlight the importance of libraries and improve them. Even in the mobile age, libraries remain crucial for success in competitive exams and overall learning.

The initiative will run for six months and extend to district and mandal libraries, with support from the Education Department, Raj Bhavan, and NSS funds. Mohd Riyaz, chairman of Telangana Grandhalaya Parishad, E.V. Narasimha Reddy, director of Public Libraries, Bhavani Shankar and Pallavi, senior officers from Raj Bhavan were present.