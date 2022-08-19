Infrastructure, filling vacancies was my priority: CJI

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Friday said that insisting on adequate infrastructure for the courts and filling vacancies had been his priority during his stint as head of the apex court.

Releasing a ‘Nyay Nirman’ document here after the ground breaking ceremony for construction of a guest house and cultural centre for Telangana High Court at Banjara Hills, the CJI emphasised the need for standardised court complexes in all parts of the country. The apex court Chief Justice noted that people easily identified a police station or collector’s complex in any area but not many recognised a court building due to lack of standard structures.

Nyay Nirman document was prepared by Telangana High Court judge P. Naveen Rao on how court complexes should be with the focus on uniformity, standard operating procedures to set up new complexes and specification report. Appreciating the State government’s readiness to build the guest house for the HC, the CJI said such complex was essential as judges from different parts of country keep coming to Hyderabad for medical treatment or higher education related facilities for their children.

During such visits, the State government could not make arrangements for the visiting judges all the time. Construction of the guest house would be of immense utility in such situations, the CJI said. Telangana HC Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said the guest house and the cultural centre was coming up at Banjara Hills on a campus of 2.27 acres of land. It would have five VVIP suits, 20 VIP suits and 12 deluxe rooms. The cultural centre would have all facilities.

Judges of the HC, Advocate General B.S. Prasad, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahender Reddy and Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand were present.