Infra boost for tourism in TS

Kaleshwaram Tourism Circuit being developed at ₹750 crore

Kaleshwaram Tourism Circuit being developed at ₹750 crore

The Telangana government plans to tap into eco-tourism created by a clutch of irrigation facilities as part of the Kaleshwaram project.

The Kaleshwaram Tourism Circuit being developed at a cost of ₹750 crore will include Medigadda Barrage, Kannepally Pump House, Kaleshwaram Temple, Annaram Barrage and Annaram Water Canal apart from other attractions. The vast reservoirs and its ancillary structures were a big draw during the lockdown as families searched for open spaces to relax.

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation plans to develop infrastructure such as hotels, resorts, boats or cruises, wayside amenities, and restaurants.

The State government will also start new projects with the Government of India under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD Scheme at a cost of ₹473 crore, according to a TSTDC press release. These include pilgrimage facilities and nature tourism circuit in Mahabubnagar at ₹101.72 crore, eco-tourism circuit in Mancherial at ₹98 crore, pilgrimage facilities in Bhadrachalam at ₹61.84 crore and infrastructure near Ramappa temple at ₹62.73 crore.