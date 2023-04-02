Informal party meets aimed at turning cadre into information soldiers: KTR

April 02, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Assembly Constituency in-charges, most of them being MLAs of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), have been instructed to form a team each with most active party workers, to carry information on development and welfare schemes to people and also to give feedback to the government as also to implement party programmes effectively.

Formation of social media committees at constituency level was also stressed by working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao during a teleconference conducted on Sunday on the progress of the ongoing ‘Aatmeeya Sammelanalu’ (formal get-together meets of the party).

“One of the objectives in holding these get-together meets is to mould party activists into information soldiers so that they could carry information on government programmes to people”, Mr. Rama Rao said, adding that party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao had formed a 10-member programme implementation committee led by MLC S. Madhusudana Chary to examine the ongoing meets.

He told the district presidents, general secretaries and legislators to extend cooperation to the committee as the party chief would be supervising the party activities and get feedback through the committees. As the party president had allowed to conduct the get-together meets till May, the in-charges could plan for organising such meets extensively by involving every party member in the event.

Every party get-together must commence with the reading out of party president’s message to party ranks and distribute it in the form of pamphlet or handout. It was the responsibility of district presidents to ensure participation of elected representatives from every level in the meets.

The event should also be utilised to spread information on government schemes and the achievements of Telangana with the help of good communicators, including party leaders and outsiders with good oratory skills. The focus of speeches should be on highlighting the difference in the conditions in Telangana before and after formation of the State, he suggested.