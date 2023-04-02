ADVERTISEMENT

Informal party meets aimed at turning cadre into information soldiers: KTR

April 02, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Assembly Constituency in-charges, most of them being MLAs of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), have been instructed to form a team each with most active party workers, to carry information on development and welfare schemes to people and also to give feedback to the government as also to implement party programmes effectively.

Formation of social media committees at constituency level was also stressed by working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao during a teleconference conducted on Sunday on the progress of the ongoing ‘Aatmeeya Sammelanalu’ (formal get-together meets of the party).

“One of the objectives in holding these get-together meets is to mould party activists into information soldiers so that they could carry information on government programmes to people”, Mr. Rama Rao said, adding that party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao had formed a 10-member programme implementation committee led by MLC S. Madhusudana Chary to examine the ongoing meets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He told the district presidents, general secretaries and legislators to extend cooperation to the committee as the party chief would be supervising the party activities and get feedback through the committees. As the party president had allowed to conduct the get-together meets till May, the in-charges could plan for organising such meets extensively by involving every party member in the event.

Every party get-together must commence with the reading out of party president’s message to party ranks and distribute it in the form of pamphlet or handout. It was the responsibility of district presidents to ensure participation of elected representatives from every level in the meets.

The event should also be utilised to spread information on government schemes and the achievements of Telangana with the help of good communicators, including party leaders and outsiders with good oratory skills. The focus of speeches should be on highlighting the difference in the conditions in Telangana before and after formation of the State, he suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US