Info Commission postpones hearings

The Telangana State Information Commission has announced that hearing of all cases scheduled from March 23 to 31 have been postponed.
The Commission said the decision has been taken as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The next date of hearing of all the postponed cases would be informed to appellants/complainants and respondents at a later date, the Commission said in a release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.