Telangana

Info Commission postpones hearings

Pertains to cases listed from March 23 to 31

The Telangana State Information Commission has announced that hearing of all cases scheduled from March 23 to 31 have been postponed.

The Commission said the decision has been taken as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The next date of hearing of all the postponed cases would be informed to appellants/complainants and respondents at a later date, the Commission said in a release.

