Inflows into Singur brings cheer to residents

Officials directed not to allow visitors on dam

The heavy inflows into Singur reservoir in Pulkal mandal has brought cheer to the people in the region with groundwater levels rising and the residents of the district headquarters are the happiest as they can be assured of regular supply of water.

The water level in the reservoir, which was 10 tmc ft on Thursday evening has crossed 13.8 tmcft by Friday afternoon and it is expected cross 15 tmcft in a day or two. However, the inflows have come down from 40,000 cusecs to 23,000 cusecs. Andol MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran performed Ganga Pooja at Singur on Thursday evening and offered flowers to the river.

The heavy flood flow in Manjeera can be seen at Gaudgav Janavada where the river enters Telangana.

There has been heavy flow in nother stream in the Manjeera sub-basin — Gangakatwa — which is reaching the Manjeera dam.

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao visited Singur on Friday and examined the reservoir and inflows. Noticing a large number of visitors to the Singur reservoir, the Collector has directed the officials not to allow visitors on the dam as precautionary measure.

The residents of the district headquarters and several other places faced severe water scarcity in the recent past with water levels in Singur reservoir falling to rock bottom. At many places borewells had completely dried up till August and now they were getting charged. “Our borewells are getting charged almost after two years. They are yielding water comparing better than past. However, getting more water to Singur and Manjeera will address drinking water for the next one two years,” said Raju, a resident of town.