Infighting in Telangana’s Singareni Collieries union out in the open

Internal bickering is to the fore yet again in the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS), the trade union of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and recognised trade union of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Though differences among leaders of central and regional committees have been going on for the last one year, trade union leaders, for the first time, took to street-fighting in the Godavarikhani coal belt region recently. TGBKS RG-1 vice-president Gandra Damodar Rao was beaten in broad daylight in the presence of several coal miners and central committee leaders.

TGBKS central leaders, led by general secretary Miryalkar Raji Reddy, Samson, P. Tirupathi, and Baby Srinu, had arrived at the RG-1 General Manager’s office to organise a felicitation programme for its manager Vijaypal Reddy, who was retiring on November 30. At this juncture, the RG-1 vice-president arrived at the spot and objected to the felicitation programme, finding fault with the leadership for keeping them in dark about the programme.

Miner issues

There was a verbal duel between the two sides when some thrashed Mr. Damodar Rao. Feeling humiliated, Mr. Damodar Rao said he would not enter the TGBKS office till the central committee suspended the leaders who had attacked him. He also alleged that the central committee was neglecting area committees and the plight of coal miners. Similarly, there were instances of TGBKS leaders clashing at the GDK 11 incline and a TGBKS leader abusing a clerk in filthy language recently.

Formed on January 27, 2003, the TGBKS had risen to the rank of recognised trade union of Singareni, cashing in on the statehood movement. In the 2007 recognised trade union elections, the TGBKS had won from three divisions.

Founding president

However, infighting has been out in the open ever since its founder member Kengerla Mallaiah resigned from union and joined the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh. Former Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha, who was its honorary president, quit the post during the Lok Sabha elections.

It was alleged in coal belt circles that TGBKS leaders were confined to the corporate office in Kothagudem and Singareni main office in Hyderabad, without visiting the mines to inquire about the problems of coal miners.