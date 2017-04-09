Tribal couple sell infant for ₹ 1 lakh

In a heart-rending incident, a tribal couple had sold their six-month-old infant to a childless couple for ₹ 1 lakh to meet their health and daily requirements at Namsanaipalli village under Pothkapalli police station limits recently.

Sultanabad inspector Ramulu said Gagulothu Teja and Kavitha were having three children and were eking out a living as labourers. Teja had been suffering from an ailment and was unable to work. The single income of Kavitha as labourer was not enough to sustain the family and to meet her husband’s medical expenses.

With the aid of middlemen G Lingesh, Srinu and Sadaiah, the couple sold their infant to I Narasaiah and Sujatha residing in Godavarikhani for ₹ 1 lakh 10 days ago. However, unable to bear the mental agony of missing her infant, Kavitha approached the police, who rescued the boy and returned to the parents. The police registered a case against Kavitha, Teja, her mother-in-law Tara, buyers Narsaiah and Sujatha and the middlemen.