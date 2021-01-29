Infant girl rescued within 24 hours

Autodriver picked up daughter of couple sleeping on pavement

A two-and-half-year-old girl, who was kidnapped by an auto rickshaw driver, for selling to an issueless couple, at Malakpet was rescued within 24 hours, police said on Friday.

The girl’s father, 27-year-old ragpicker Sudugu Ajay, was sleeping with his wife Laxmi and daughter on a footpath at Moosarambagh on January 27. In the wee hours of January 28 he found that his daughter was missing and lodged a complaint at the Malakpet police station.

A case was registered and police arrested 29-year-old autodriver Kalavala Sravan Kumar, from Amberpet, for kidnapping the girl, and she was rescued.