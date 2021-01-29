Telangana

Infant girl rescued within 24 hours

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Addl. CP (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel with the family of rescued girl in Hyderabad on Friday.   | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A two-and-half-year-old girl, who was kidnapped by an auto rickshaw driver, for selling to an issueless couple, at Malakpet was rescued within 24 hours, police said on Friday.

The girl’s father, 27-year-old ragpicker Sudugu Ajay, was sleeping with his wife Laxmi and daughter on a footpath at Moosarambagh on January 27. In the wee hours of January 28 he found that his daughter was missing and lodged a complaint at the Malakpet police station.

A case was registered and police arrested 29-year-old autodriver Kalavala Sravan Kumar, from Amberpet, for kidnapping the girl, and she was rescued.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 9:06:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/infant-girl-rescued-within-24-hours/article33697917.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY