Infant girl, newborn admitted at Shishu Vihar die

An infant girl and a newborn who were admitted at Shishu Vihar in Yousufguda, died in two different incidents on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

According to SR Nagar Police, a nine-month-old baby girl was admitted at the Shishu Vihar after her mother died. However, since the infant was unhealthy, she was admitted at Niloufer Hospital. However, she underwent treatment for four days and died, said SR Nagar sub-inspector of police Ch. Naresh.

In the second case, the public at Begumpet Railway Station found a woman carrying a four-day-old girl and suspected that it was not her child. After the matter was taken to the notice of the police, the woman was detained and admitted at Gandhi Hospital and the newborn was shifted to Shishu Vihar, the SI Naresh said.

However, as the newborn was underweight, she was taken to a hospital for treatment multiple times and died on Sunday. Based on a complaint from the Shishu Vihar staff, a case under CrPC section 174 (Suspicious Death) was registered. The Police said that based on post-mortem report, the cases might be altered.