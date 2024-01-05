Infant girl killed in Habsiguda road mishap

January 05, 2024 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

An infant girl was killed in an accident after she was run over by the bus of a private school in Habsiguda on Thursday morning.

Officials from the Osmania University police said that the girl was identified as Jewalanna Midhun, a 20-month-old infant. She was with her father Midhun and her grandmother, who were dropping off her elder brother to school.

“The driver, Md. Imtiyaz, 41, was driving the bus bearing the number TS 08 UK 1736 for Johnson Grammar School. The driver failed to notice the child as she moved in front of the bus. The wheel ran over the girl after knocking her down, killing her on the spot,” said the police.

Based on a complaint, the police booked a case under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC and arrested the driver. The body of the girl was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for postmortem.