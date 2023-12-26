GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Infant dies of alleged post-vaccine complications

December 26, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-day-old infant succumbed while undergoing treatment at Niloufer Hospital following post-vaccination complications. Police said the baby girl was vaccinated at an anganwadi centre in Shyam Nagar near Kumarwadi here. A case of negligence was booked on Tuesday.

Admin Inspector of Asif Nagar, Mohammed Jahed said that the girl was taken for vaccination by her parents, P. Kathalanna and P. Renuka, when she was 36 days old. She was the fourth child of the couple, who work as daily wage labourers.

“The baby fell sick after the vaccination and was rushed to Niloufer Hospital by the parents. She succumbed on Monday. The doctors at the hospital claim that they had informed the parents about the complications of vaccinating a child less than 45 days old. However, a case was booked against the anganwadi centre under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC,” said the police, adding that a probe has been initiated.

