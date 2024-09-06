Ineligible for debt relief, farmer ends life in front of Mandal office in Medchal in Telangana

Allegedly upset over being denied crop loan waiver, a farmer ended his life in front of the Mandal Parishad Development Office in Medchal on Friday. Inspector of Medchal police, A. Satyanarayana said that 52-year-old Surender Reddy had availed a loan of about ₹3 lakh. “He was residing with his mother in Medchal and his was the only ration card at their household. However, he found his application was rejected as the waiver was only applicable for loans up to ₹2 lakh,” said the officer.

Police suspect that upset by the rejection he ended his life in front of the Mandal Parishad Development Office on Friday morning.

A case was booked by the Medchal police and further investigation is underway.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)