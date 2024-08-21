Industry expresses interest in CSIR-IICT’s Compressed Bio Gas technology

Industry partners, already using the Anaerobic Gas Lift Reactor (AGR) biogas technology of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) under licence, have expressed interest in adopting the institute’s Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) technology as well.

At a round-table conference, titled ‘Biogas technology: Resilience towards waste management and energy security’, held a few days ago on the campus, the importance of biogas in advancing sustainable waste management and securing energy resources was discussed by various stakeholders.

CSIR-IICT director D. Srinivas Reddy pointed out that biogas technology offers a promising solution to global concerns of climate change, resource scarcity and the growing need for clean energy. He highlighted the successful commercialisation of AGR technology with 30 installations across the country and reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to advancing the commercialisation of CBG technologies, developed in collaboration with BPCL and GAIL-India.

Chief scientist of the department of energy and environmental engineering A. Gangagni Rao presided over the event and explained the technology in the demo pilot plants at the institute, according to a press release.