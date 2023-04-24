ADVERTISEMENT

Industries Minister KTR asks firms to prioritise local hiring

April 24, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Consonance with local ecosystem important, he says at the ground breaking for Mahindra EV plant in Zaheerabad

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao speaking at the ground breaking ceremony for an EV facility of M&M in Zaheerabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao wants companies to accord preference to locals in hiring and as an enabling measure, offered the assistance of State government in setting up skilling centres for the youth.

“It is important to be in consonance with local ecosystem. Local employment [has] to be given preference and if needed, skilling centre can be established,” he said, speaking at the ground breaking ceremony for an electric vehicle manufacturing plant of M&M entity Mahindra Last Mile Mobility in Zaheerabad. The Minister also highlighted the importance for job aspirants to acquire requisite skills and need to upskill themselves.

Congratulating Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on its decision to set up the facility, which is part of the ₹1,000-crore investment in Telangana, over eight years, it had announced in February, Mr.Rao said electric mobility remains a focus area for Telangana government and “we are committed to developing the right infrastructure and ecosystem for promotion and adoption of EVs”.

The proposed EV facility is a component of the expansion programmes M&M has drawn up for its existing plant in Zaheerabad. M&M has one of the largest tractor manufacturing plants there and recently had announced that it will be manufacturing its OJA tractors exclusively in Zaheerabad.

In a release on the ground-breaking, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility said with this new facility, the company aims to build a state-of-the-art battery assembly line, producing power packs and manufacturing electronic as well as drivetrain components for electric three- and four-wheelers. The facility will also create employment for 800 to 1,000 persons in the region.

CEO Suman Mishra said “the EV plant will allow us to manufacture both the vehicle and components for three and four wheelers in a very large scale”.

