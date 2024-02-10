Industries, IT sector proposals in Telangana budget mix of old and new 

February 10, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Vote on Account budget of Telangana for 2024-25, presented by Deputy Chief Minister. and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on February 10, is a mix of old and new in terms of approach proposed for Industries and Information Technology sector development.

Proposing ₹2,543 crore for Industries department, the Minister declared the government will set up Pharma clusters this year. It will ensure “minimal loss to people’s property by establishing them away from the habitations,” he said on the decision, which is a shift away from Hyderabad Pharma City project the previous BRS government had proposed initially on about 10,000 acres with plans to scale up across many more thousand acres.

The Revanth Reddy-led Congress government, soon after taking reins in December, had announced plans to not pursue the Pharma City proposal and instead emphasised on benefits of developing smaller pharma clusters. The BRS government had mooted Hyderabad Pharma City as an integrated project, which in addition to hosting many manufacturing and R&D units was expected to get a pharma university, housing and several other facilities. The project, however, faced stiff resistance from a section of the landowners with some approaching the courts of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr.Mallu said “any development concentrated in pockets would lead to regional and economic disparities. To ensure equitable development across the State, we have decided to set up Pharma Clusters...”

On other components of industrial growth, the Minister said micro and small scale industries have a major role in providing employment opportunities. “We propose to develop clusters to establish micro and small industries. The State government will effectively tap funds from Centre’s Micro Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSECDP)... utilise PM Mithra funds to develop Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and will also be setting up two leather parks with Central assistance.

Citing meetings Chief Minister and Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu had with heads of about 50 MNCs in Davos recently, Mr.Mallu said “impressed by the visionary approach of the government, world famous IT and other industrial big wigs have come forward to invest... feel proud to share that investments of Rs.40,000 crore are expected to come [making] a great positive impact on the State’s GDP.

The budget speech said the landlocked Telangana has embarked on a plan to set up two dry ports to facilitate exports. With the dry ports, goods transport for export will be feasible and cost effective too. This would greatly incentivize exports, he said.

Stating measures have been initiated to strengthen the State’s industrial policy, the Finance Minister, on the proposals for IT sector, said “our aim is to make Telangana a front runner in IT in the country. Developments in IT sector would lead to providing better facilities to the rural areas and its people. Hence, our government is ready to roll out a new IT policy.”

“I am proposing Rs.774 crore in this budget for Information Technology,” he said, asserting that the State government is committed to strengthen the sector. The new policy will create modern infrastructure, which would further boost IT industry. The government will also utilise Artificial Intelligence to better living conditions in the rural areas as well as for their development,” he said.

Stressing on need for a “concrete policy to spread IT industry across the State”, he said the government is in consultation with a US organisation IT SERVE to set up companies in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.